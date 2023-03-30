Crusader Kings III Reveals New Royal Court Expansion For Console Paradox Interactive has an all-new expansion for Crusader Kings III on the way with the reveal of Royal Court.

Paradox Interactive revealed a new addition coming to the console version of Crusader Kings III, as players will soon head to Royal Court. If the name didn't already tip you off, the expansion will bring the royal court system to the game, as you will hold a new throne room and a royal court in your kingdom, as well as be able to inspire people and bring about influence on art and other wonders, as well as have people break off into new cultures based on your rule. The content will launch on May 17th, but for the time being, here are the finer details and the latest trailer.

"Royal Court is a major expansion for Crusader Kings III, the award-winning grand strategy role-playing game set in the Middle Ages, coming to Xbox Series X|S consoles and PS5. Aspiring rulers and aspiring emperors will soon be able to accumulate artifacts and build new kinds of nations in one of strategy gaming's deepest blends of politics, intrigue, and rich character-driven stories."

Throne Room: Available for king and emperor characters, this is a visual representation of your royal court, reflecting all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty.

Available for king and emperor characters, this is a visual representation of your royal court, reflecting all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty. Hold Court: Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment.

Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment. Grandeur: Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests.

Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests. Inspired People: Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court.

Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court. Inventory System: Commission and collect special weapons, armor and regalia to outfit your character and boost their skills and prowess.

Commission and collect special weapons, armor and regalia to outfit your character and boost their skills and prowess. Hybrid Cultures: Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography.

Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography. Cultural Divergence: Split from your traditional culture, adapting it into something new that better fits your aspirations.