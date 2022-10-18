Crysis Remastered Trilogy Will Release On Steam Next Month

Crytek revealed this week that Crysis Remastered Trilogy will finally be released on Steam this November with a discount attached. As you might suspect, this version of the game is the same as you'll find on consoles and the Epic Game Store, only now it's finally on the platform after being a bit of an exclusive for a while. The official release date of it will be November 17th, 2022. You can read more about the trilogy below, as the game is about a month away.

"Crysis Remastered Trilogy features all the action-packed gameplay and high-octane battles in sandbox levels the series is known for, updated with improved lighting and visually enhanced characters, weapons, and environments, plus high-definition textures for crystal clear images. The remasters also feature ray tracing and substantial performance improvements. Gamers can choose to lock in their frame rate or push their PC to the limits and play on maximum settings."

Crysis Remastered

A simple rescue mission turns into an all-out war as alien invaders swarm over the Lingshan Islands. Playing as super-soldier Nomad, you are armed with the powerful Nanosuit, equipped with speed, strength, armor, and cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world.

Crysis 2 Remastered

Aliens have returned to a world ravaged by climate disasters. As the invaders lay waste to New York and begin an assault that threatens the total annihilation of humankind, only you have the technology to lead the fight back. Equipped with the upgraded Nanosuit 2.0, customize your suit and weapons in real-time and unlock powerful abilities in the battle for humanity's survival.

Crysis 3 Remastered

New York City has been transformed into a sprawling urban rainforest sheltered by a giant nanodome. Fight through seven distinct districts against human and alien forces, using the Nanosuit's superior technology to deploy brute force or opt for stealth to achieve your goals. Equipped with a deadly Predator Bow, there's no wrong way to save the world.