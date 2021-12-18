Crystar Receives Release Date For Nintendo Switch

NIS America dropped a brand new trailer this week for Crystar as they revealed when the game will officially be released for Nintendo Switch. We now know the game will be coming out on March 29th, 2022, and it will be the complete version with all the updates, DLC, and other content and fixes added since it was released back in 2019. Along with the announcement, you can check out the latest trailer below showing off who it will look and play on the Switch.

Rei and Mirai are sisters who are suddenly dragged into a mysterious world known as Purgatory, where otherworldly monsters lurk. It is in this strange realm that Rei not only discovers a hidden power, which allows her to fight back, but consequently leads to her downfall as she loses control and accidentally kills her sister. Overcome with grief and despair, Rei is approached by Demons who offer her a sinister contract: serve as their Executor and rid Purgatory of the corrupted monsters that plague them, and in return they'll grant her the means to revive her sister. As Rei teams up with other Executors and discovers the truths of the fragmented souls within Purgatory, she will wrestle with the demons around and within herself as she desperately searches for a way to save her sister and return home.

Crystar sets you in a grim world where lost souls dwell and your tears grant you power. Swap between a cast of unique playable characters and use their strengths to challenge deranged hordes of Specters and Revenants. Build up your Tear Gauge in battle and use it to summon mighty Guardians to stand alongside you. And when the Torments from defeated foes threaten to overwhelm you with despair, weep and grieve to achieve catharsis and draw strength from your woes to enhance your attacks and armor.