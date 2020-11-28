Curse Of The Dead Gods Received The Eagle's Spire Update

Focus Home Interactive and Passtech Games have released a new update for Curse Of The Dead Gods called The Eagle's Spire. The game is still sitting in Early Access on PC, so any update is basically an addition to what could be considered an unfinished game. So it's kinda hard to tell if this is a special content addition to the title or if it's something that was planned all along and it's now finally being put where it belongs. In any case, the Eagle's Spire update adds an entirely new temple to the mix for you to explore, along with a new set of traps, weapons, enemies, bosses, and more for you to find along the way. We got more info below from the developers about it as well as a trailer for you to enjoy that will show off a little of what you can expect.

