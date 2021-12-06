Cyber-Noir Lacuna Finally Receives Console Release Date

Assemble Entertainment and developer DigiTales Interactive have finally revealed when the cyber-noir mystery game Licuna will hit consoles. The game has already been released on PC back in May 2021, receiving a ton of positive reviews and praise for its unique story. Now Xbox and PlayStation owners (both current and next-gen) will get a chance to play it for themselves as the gamed has been set to release on December 28th, 2021. What's more, this will be the completed version of the game with everything that's been released so far on PC, so you'll be able to experience everything right from the start. Enjoy the console trailer down below!

Lacuna subverts the classic story-driven adventure trope by nixing the tiresome "point-and-click" mechanic. Gone are the days of pixel hunting and other intrusive mechanics that interrupt the flow of the game. Other improvements on the genre include conversational choices that drive the story, narrative-based puzzles, interactable extras, various distinct endings, and a detective saga that is sure to stay with players long after completion.

You are Neil Conrad, CDI agent. Awoken by the news of a murder, you rush into a case that will soon turn your life and the whole solar system upside down. Ask questions, collect evidence, and put the pieces together until the ugly truth reveals itself… or not. The story branches and ends based on your actions. There's no going back. Sure, you can rush your way to the end – if you don't mind paying the price. Play your cards right, and you might make it out alive. Some questions don't have a right answer. Will you sell out a friend to protect your family? Will you endanger a loved one in exchange for public safety? Will you keep the peace or reveal the horrible, world-shattering truth?