Cyberpunk 2077 Was Somehow The Best-Selling Steam Game In 2021

Valve released a new report about the top games in multiple categories on Steam, and somehow, Cyberpunk 2077 came out on top. While the company didn't give out cold-hard numbers themselves, Kotaku took a whack at the data crunch and figured out that while the game wasn't sitting in the top-tier status of Platinum with all the other games that have consistently sold well for years, it had enough going for it (despite the negative reviews and bad publicity for the company) to become 2021's best-selling title. Here's a snippet from their report.

What's worth noting is that "top sellers" doesn't denote number of copies, but rather revenue, something that takes into account copies but also in-game transactions and DLC. A game like Cyberpunk, which is single-player and doesn't yet feature microtransactions or DLC, likely has a hard time stacking up against games that heavily feature online experiences. Many of those multiplayer games have entirely different business models, and they don't have all that other stuff weighing them down.

It is a little bit mind-boggling that this is a reality. We were fortunate enough to get two different copies of the game for Xbox Series X and Google Stadia, as well as tried the game out on PS5 and Steam. By far, the one that actually operated the best was Stadia. And we chalk that up to the fact that the game is sitting on a cloud system and wasn't trying to make sense of bad coding and mechanics on systems that could be argued were not hyper-upgraded like a cloud server would be. In fact, the copy of Cyberpunk 2077 that gave us the most grief was the PC version through Steam, because depending on how buffed up your system was, it came with all sorts of different complications for different people. But hey, it looks like people wanted to see the chaos for themselves.