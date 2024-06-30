Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: CYGNI: All Guns Blazing

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Will be Released On August 6

Konami revealed their latest game, CYGNI: All Guns Blazing, will be released in early August, with an all-new release trailer.

Konami recently revealed that their latest game, CYGNI: All Guns Blazing, will be coming out for both PC and consoles on August 6. The company has been teasing this game as the next generation of shoot 'em ups, as you play as a pilot who is outgunned and outmanned trying to survive without being blasted out of the sky. You can check out the trailer above, as we're waiting for the next five weeks for it to arrive.

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing

An unrelenting onslaught of eye-popping visuals, ear bursting soundscapes and mind-melting action makes CYGNI the vanguard for the next generation of Shoot-em Ups. Outgunned and outmanned, plunge into a sky teeming with danger in a last-ditch battle for survival. Choose to route power between weapons or shield systems and go up against unrelenting waves of ground and aerial enemies. Upgrade your ship by picking up new tech and take down colossal alien bosses in visceral combat; do whatever it takes to survive. CYGNI is an exhilarating space shooter elevating the genre to a truly next-generation experience. Encamped within the remains of a long-lost civilization on the planet CYGNI, Earth forces are decimated by a surprise attack from a powerful, biomechanical alien race. As one of the last pilots on the last carrier in the fleet, you are the only line of defense against the unyielding alien bombardment.

With next-generation visuals, animation, and special effects, CYGNI is a cinematic shoot'em up.

Be the lone fighter battling through intensely hostile levels filled with waves of air and ground assaults.

Choose where to route power on the fly, switching between shields (defensive) or weapons systems (offensive).

Collect energy to power up your ship and energize weaponry from hard-hitting nukes to inescapable vortex bombs.

Launch air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks as you traverse neon-lit metropolises, moon-like landscapes and even outer space.

Go one-on-one against gargantuan enemies in cinematically epic boss battles.

Full orchestral score and immersive sound design.

