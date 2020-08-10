DANGEN Entertainment Reveals Minoria Will Be Coming In September

DANGEN Entertainment revealed today that Minoria will be coming to all three major consoles this September. The game has been designed to serves as the spiritual sequel to Bombservice's Momodora series, and in that respect, you'll see a lot of parallels between that series and this one. It's not a copy or even an homage, it's more of a natural progression of where things would have probably gone with the series had it continued beyond where it left off. As you will have to master the complexities of parries, dodges, and a variety of attack combos and spells, all in lovely 2D pixel art. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer as the game will drop onto PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on September 10th, 2020.

Minoria's story takes place during the fourth Witch War. It is a time of fanatical religious fervor. The Sacred Office, a powerful organization leading an Inquisition against heresy, purges the sinners who threaten humanity. Those responsible for conducting a mysterious ceremony that contradicts the rules of the Church are labeled "witches." Players assume the role of Sister Semilla, a missionary from the Church who has been tasked with "purifying" the evil witches that have befallen their sacred land. With the help of Sister Fran, she sets out on a mission to hunt down the witches but soon realizes things are not as they seem. On her journey, she will have to navigate the dungeons of Ramezia, do battle with cunning monsters, topple huge bosses, interact with a cast of NPCs, even escape imprisonment in order to complete her final mission. Minoria offers players an action-packed, atmospheric metroidvania experience with fluid controls. Offensive combat involves combos, air combos and magic, enabling players to crush enemies with a mix of swordplay and spells. Defensive options include dodge-rolls and parrying, encouraging careful engagement and patient play. Locations extend from dark dungeons to lush, flower filled gardens with hand-painted visuals, set to a moving soundtrack with sweeping melodies that immerse players into the world of Minoria. Bosses range from huge, screen-filled terrors to clever, agile characters that Sistem Semilla must vanquish to survive on her quest.