Darius Cozmic Revelation Is Headed To The Nintendo Switch

Taito revealed that not only will Darius Cozmic Revelation be coming to the Nintendo Switch, but it's getting an amazing physical release. The main game will carry several versions of the series along with a unique GameBoy version of Sagaia, which will give retro fans a fun extra. But as you can see below, they're planning a lot more for this version as you can choose between the Switch and PS4 for a Collector's Edition that comes with a ton of goodies like a ship, soundtrack, hardcover, a soundtrack, and more. The Collector's Edition and the Limited Edition are both through Strictly Limited Games and will come out later on this year.

Having previously been released on Nintendo's Game Boy in Japan 1991, Sagaia is a Switch exclusive and will be a physical on-card version that will only be available through the Strictly Limited Games Darius Cozmic Revelation editions for Nintendo Switch. This title contains features and elements from both, Darius and Darius II, whilst adding its own additions into the mix. Eight levels of pure pixelated beauty in this handheld version of one of the greatest shoot 'em up series ever created. Featuring remodelled and improved editions of iconic shmups, G-Darius HD is a remastered port of the original release G-Darius (1997) which paved the way from the transition between 2D to 3D with great success. Superb boss battles, along with a brilliant soundtrack, recreated an unsurpassed arcade experience with even an option to play the game in low-resolution just like the original arcade version.

A new revision of Dariusburst AC entitled Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ makes an appearance – it's now 10 years since the original version and the original team, who are highly motivated, are still proudly working together on this version. The Dariusburst series started in 2009 on PSP, with gorgeous 3D graphics and additional features to expand the arcade version from 2010. The game is developed by Pyramid and will not only include features of the arcade version of Another Chronicle EX, but there will also be new features like a replay mode and new levels.