Dark Atlas: Infernum Announced During Horror Game Awards

Dark Atlas: Infernum was announced with a brand new trailer showing off parts of the game, as part of the Horror Game Awards

First-person horror survival game with psychological horror, stealth, and puzzles.

Engaging narrative from Álvaro Aparicio's Saga Radiata universe, voiced by Spanish talent.

Explore a dark world with original soundtrack and collectables for a haunting experience.

Indie game developer Night Council Studio and publisher Selecta Play announced a brand new game tonight as Dark Atlas: Infernum was revealed. The game was announced during the Horror Game Awards this evening, along with the trailer you see above, as we got a good look at this first-person horror survival title coming to PC and consoles sometime in 2025. Enjoy the video as we now wait for more info on the game.

Dark Atlas: Infernum

Out there, the world is falling apart. Massive electrical storms have begun to sweep across the Earth. After each passing, little by little, the streets are filled with ghosts. Scientists and sorcerers of our time have decided to call them "Imprints." They look like our dead but don't react to any stimuli. They are entities contemplating the night of the cities. And the nations are burning. Your destiny, however, is to escape from a nightmare in which the 'Word' is perpetually harassing you through your memories, the ruins of civilization, the nether abysses of your soul, and hell itself.

It is time to face the questions and the consequences of your actions. You must fight against the captivity you have been subjected to for telling the truth. Because endless threads hang from your knowledge. You can't waste any more time. You must react and find the exit because you are in a labyrinth of crossroads. Outside, the skies crumble. Great forces are consolidating to seize power in the spectral world. They want to use them as instruments of desolation. They want you to tell them how to forge the holy book: the Corona Radiata.

Single-player, first-person survival horror with a dark, disturbing narrative.

Gameplay is steeped in psychological horror, stealth, and puzzles.

Strong narrative content: an original story from the Saga Radiata, the literary universe created by Álvaro Aparicio that includes books, podcasts, and other narrative formats, and in which the meta-anthology of horror Dark Atlas is integrated.

The cast of voices in Spanish is led by Alberto "Láudano" Martínez, the voice of the popular Spanish podcast Noviembre Nocturno.

A haunting original soundtrack was composed to accompany the dark narrative.

Includes original collectables and Steam Achievements, so you'll want to explore every corner… if you dare.

