Dark Fantasy RTS Gord Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Team17 and developer Covenant.dev released a brand new video for Gord as they showed off more of the gameplay to come. This video gives you a good 16 minutes worth of footage led by game director Stan Just, as you are thrown into this world of strategy and city building, all within a horrifying backdrop with creatures looking to tear you limb from limb. You'll get a sense of what you'll need to do to keep the village afloat while also making sure that you don't fall prey to the demons waiting to kill everyone inside the walls of your makeshift town. Enjoy the video down at the bottom as we continue to wait for a proper release date.

In Gord, players will lead the Tribe of the Dawn as they strive to establish new settlements and explore eerie forbidden lands while interacting with horrific creatures and deities inspired by Slavic folklore. Players will have to complete quests to grow the tribe's gords and fortify these from invaders while managing a populace whose personal stories, familial ties, and well-being, can have devastating impact on the survival of their communities. Dark Fantasy Strategy: Lead the people of the Tribe of the Dawn and venture deep into forbidden lands in a lore-rich, dark fantasy, real-time strategy campaign

Build and Survive: Grow your gord from humble settlement to formidable fortress while protecting your citizens from invading tribes, gruesome monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk within the surrounding woods

Unique Sanity System: Keep a close eye on your townsfolk as everything from illness to hunger and the death of kin can have devastating impact on their lives and well-being

Hand-Crafted Quests: Take on a wide variety of quests and random encounters that will lead you deep into the wilderness to hunt legendary creatures, uncover ancient secrets, and vanquish deadly scourges

Unleash Powerful Incantations: Unlock a variety of offensive and defensive spells to tip combat in your favour, each with custom animations

Custom Scenarios with Procedurally Generated Levels: Take on an endless variety of challenges by creating your own scenarios. Customize your playthrough by picking a main objective, choosing your starting party, level size, number of resources, enemy types, raid intensities, and even the severity of the weather!