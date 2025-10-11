Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Hours, Kepler Interactive, Piece of Cake Studios

Dark Hours Finally Has a Full Game Release Date

After being in Early Access for nearly one year, the game Dark Hours finally has a release date as it will be released in late October

Article Summary Dark Hours leaves Early Access, launching its full version on PC this October.

Team up in 2-4 player co-op to escape a supernatural entity after a heist goes wrong.

Explore procedural levels, solve minigames, and collect loot as you search for an exit.

Choose your gear wisely—survive the night or escape the haunted auction house alive.

Indie game developer Piece of Cake Studios and publisher Kepler Interactive have revealed the official launch date for the full version of Dark Hours. The game has been in Early Access for almost a year, getting periodic updates with a ton of content each time, but now the full version is ready to go. Which, funny enough, the launch date will be almost a year to the date as it comes out for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 23, 2025. Enjoy the short trailer above as we wait out the next two weeks.

Dark Hours

Just when you think you've pulled off the perfect heist, your break-in is suddenly interrupted by an unexpected supernatural event. You find yourself trapped in the auction house you came to rob and you realize with horror that you are no longer alone… A demonic creature has taken over the place and you have become its new prey. Will you manage to escape? Will you survive this apocalyptic night? Cooperate: Dark Hours is a 2-4 player cooperative experience where you must work together to escape the evil entity that is hunting you. You can't survive alone, stay close to your teammates and collaborate to find your way out of this nightmare.

Dark Hours is a 2-4 player cooperative experience where you must work together to escape the evil entity that is hunting you. You can't survive alone, stay close to your teammates and collaborate to find your way out of this nightmare. Explore: Explore the area in search of a way out, solve co-op minigames, deactivate lasers and security cameras, fill your bag with valuable loots and take advantage of the building's secrets to get out of there. Your heist will never be the same in the procedural environments of Dark Hours. Don't get lost!

Explore the area in search of a way out, solve co-op minigames, deactivate lasers and security cameras, fill your bag with valuable loots and take advantage of the building's secrets to get out of there. Your heist will never be the same in the procedural environments of Dark Hours. Don't get lost! Manage Your Equipment: A lock-picking set, a hacking device, a flashlight or a crowbar? Pick your gear and find all sorts of items during your exploration. Use them wisely with your teammates and you may have a chance to get out alive. Or not…

A lock-picking set, a hacking device, a flashlight or a crowbar? Pick your gear and find all sorts of items during your exploration. Use them wisely with your teammates and you may have a chance to get out alive. Or not… Escape or Survive: There are only two ways out: find the exit or hide from the creature until morning. Will you make it through this dreadful night?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!