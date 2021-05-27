Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes Gets A Gameplay Trailer

Bandai Namco released a brand new trailer this morning for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes as we get more gameplay. The game throws you all the way back to the year 2003 in the shadow of the Zagros mountains in Iraq, where members of a U.S. military unit are caught within the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. In this gameplay trailer, we get a far better look at the design and layout of the game as this one looks far more immersive than previous entries. In this particular storyline, something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found a new prey to hunt. Specifically, you and the unit. The choices you make will determine whether or not you make it out alive, and how many of you survive. Enjoy the video, which we have for you below, as the game will be released later this year for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Iraq, 2003. As the conflict draws to a close, CIA field operative Rachel King joins an elite military unit on a raid of a suspected underground chemical weapons facility in the shadow of the Zagros Mountains. Arriving at the coordinates, the unit is ambushed by a local patrol led by Sergeant Salim Othman. During the battle, an earthquake opens sinkholes in the ground, pitching both sides into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. In the darkness beneath the Arabian Desert, something evil is awakened. Savage and unstoppable, a nest of ancient and unearthly creatures has a new prey to hunt. Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the survivors as they strive to navigate the underworld and escape the terrifying threat. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and their personal rivalries to fight together as one?