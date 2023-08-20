Posted in: Games, Graffiti Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Team Ugly, Ugly

Dark Puzzle Platformer Ugly Launches Mid-September

Graffiti Games, working with Team Ugly, have revealed that their upcoming game Ugly will be released for PC via Steam in September.

Indie game developer team Ugly and publisher Graffiti Games revealed they are releasing the dark puzzle platformer game Ugly next month. The two companies announced that the game is headed to PC via Steam on September 15th, 2023, as you will head into a beautifully animated but also terrifying title. The game will have you using a special mirror to explore what's left of a tormented mind. Along with the news came a brand new trailer for the game, which we have for you down at the bottom.

"In this dark and twisted fairytale, nothing is as it seems. Explore the desolated recesses of a tormented nobleman's mind as you progress through challenging puzzle rooms and topple towering bosses in this reflective puzzle platformer. Use an innovative mirror mechanic to create a shadowy reflection of yourself that you can swap places with to solve puzzles and make your way around this wicked place full of secrets and awash in tragedy. It will take logic and skill alike to survive this perilous journey of self-reflection. A deeply stirring narrative is waiting to be discovered as you strive to untangle the cobwebs obscuring your past. The mirror reveals all…but beware. Sometimes, the truth is ugly."

Secrets, secrets, everywhere. From hidden rooms to hints about your tragic past. Do you dare to find them all?

Overcome enormous bosses and tricky puzzle rooms using a satisfying mix of skill and strategy.

A large variety of puzzles to challenge even the keenest mind. Some puzzles can be solved in a variety of ways, so each player's experience could be different.

Each puzzle room offers fresh challenges and provides a new piece of the story. Solve them all to get the full picture.

A stunning art style, detailed animations, and plenty of interactable elements bring this dark fairytale to life.

After solving all of the puzzle rooms to reach the interactive ending, you can try to unlock an alternate ending by solving all of the hidden rooms.

