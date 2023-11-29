Posted in: Games, Steamforged, Tabletop | Tagged: Dark Souls, Dark Souls: The Board Game

Dark Souls: The Board Game – The Sunless City Announced

Dark Souls: The Board Game is getting a new expansion as Steamforged Games revealed details to The Sunless City this week.

Steamforged Games has revealed a new expansion to Dark Souls: The Board Game as they announced The Sunless City is in the works. This marks the fourth major expansion to the game since the company released the original version, bringing with it a new set of challenges that mirror the video game franchise's world. This expansion has two different challenges for you as you'll be able to take on Dragon Slayer Ornstein and Executioner Smough, along with other minions standing in your way. We have the finer details of the expansion below as you can pre-order it now, set to be released on February 14, 2024.

Dark Souls: The Board Game – The Sunless City

Six years on from its first release, this new core game reimagines the original Dark Souls: The Board Game experience with refreshed rules driven by community feedback, including a new campaign and encounter system. Whereas the original board game included a selection of bosses and locations from the Dark Souls universe, The Sunless City focuses on content from the very first Dark Souls video game to deliver an immersive tabletop experience.

Designed and published by Steamforged Games, Dark Souls: The Board Game – The Sunless City is set in Lordran, where a cooperative journey of survival and heroism will unfold. After successfully navigating the haunted ruins and facing the city's doomed denizens, learning enemy attack patterns and weaknesses in order to move ahead, players will undertake the ultimate challenge: a brutal battle against the formidable Dragon Slayer Ornstein and the fearsome Executioner Smough.

This brand-new addition to the Dark Souls tabletop collection also allows players to bring bosses from the previous edition of the board game into their Sunless City campaigns with backwards-compatible rules. Inside the beautifully-designed box, players will find: 15 miniatures, including three large bosses, four double-sided game tiles, three character boards, 200+ tokens, 190+ cards, 15 bespoke dice, two health dials, a campaign dashboard, and, of course, the rulebook.

