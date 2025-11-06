Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Darwin's Paradox, ZDT Studio

Darwin's Paradox Adds Nintendo Switch 2 To Release List

Darwin’s Paradox adds one more console to the list for 2026, as the game has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 as well

Article Summary Konami confirms Darwin’s Paradox will release on Nintendo Switch 2 alongside other platforms.

Play as Darwin, a clever octopus, navigating a perilous industrial complex in a rich adventure.

Experience innovative gameplay blending puzzles, platforming, stealth, and unique octopus abilities.

Uncover a gripping story as Darwin unravels mysteries and faces dangers within a vivid, interactive world.

Konami and ZDT Studio confirmed the news this week that they will release their upcoming game, Darwin's Paradox, on the Nintendo Switch 2. Essentially, this is just them adding another console to the list, as it was already being released for PC and every other modern platform. However, with the news came a new trailer, which you can view here, as the game arrives sometime in 2026.

Darwin's Paradox

Embark on a grand adventure worthy of a true animated movie with Darwin, an octopus as charming as he is clever, ripped from the ocean and trapped in a massive and mysterious industrial complex. With his extraordinary intelligence and incredible abilities – swimming, camouflage, and many other fascinating skills – help him overcome the most formidable traps and dangers in this captivating platformer, adventure, and puzzle game. In the peaceful vastness of the ocean, Darwin, a young octopus, explores the deep sea… until a strange beam of light pierces the abyss and pulls him toward the surface. Thrust out of his aquatic world, he wakes up disoriented in the middle of a gigantic junkyard, backed by a foreboding factory.

But something is wrong. Between the threatening machines, strange holding tanks, and the mysterious and dangerous creatures and characters that inhabit the place, Darwin realizes he is in danger. To return to the ocean, Darwin will have to outsmart, evolve, and reveal to the players through his journey the mysteries of a conspiracy that goes beyond anything one could have imagined… and which could very well seal the fate of humanity!

A grand adventure worthy of an animated movie: With rich artistic direction and a vibrant world, Darwin's Paradox immerses you in a visual and emotional epic where every detail reveals more of its incredible story.

With rich artistic direction and a vibrant world, Darwin's Paradox immerses you in a visual and emotional epic where every detail reveals more of its incredible story. Original gameplay: The game offers a perfect balance between platforming sequences and moments of puzzle-solving: Swim, hide, infiltrate, jump, and use the extraordinary abilities of an octopus to advance in your adventure, escape perilous situations, or solve the many puzzles in the game.

The game offers a perfect balance between platforming sequences and moments of puzzle-solving: Swim, hide, infiltrate, jump, and use the extraordinary abilities of an octopus to advance in your adventure, escape perilous situations, or solve the many puzzles in the game. A living and interactive world: Discover sprawling levels with a unique and polished artistic direction, filled with puzzles, dangers, and surprising creatures and characters.

Discover sprawling levels with a unique and polished artistic direction, filled with puzzles, dangers, and surprising creatures and characters. An immersive and poignant narrative: Between humor, emotion, and suspense, Darwin takes you on a memorable odyssey.

