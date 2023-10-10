Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dave The Diver, MintRocket

Dave The Diver Releases New Major Update For PC

MintRocket has released a new update for Dave The Diver on PC, with Switch update coming soon, adding some cool new features.

Indie game developer and publisher MintRocket has released an all-new major update for Dave The Diver today with some awesome additions. This is the first update for the game since it launched a couple of months ago, as the team will be adding it to PC first via Steam, followed by being added to the Nintendo Switch version at launch on October 26. Switch players can try out a free demo right now, and if they choose to pre-order, they'll get an exclusive 8-bit themed skin for Dave's boat, plus a Dave-shaped lamp decoration for the sushi restaurant. More info on the update can be found here.

"Dave The Diver players who download today's update can follow novel missions in the Blue Hole's Glacial Area, discover additional nighttime fish species, catch crustaceans with new crab and lobster traps (and enjoy a Lobster Party event), unlock a powerful new event boss after collecting all Marinca, and meet a novel VIP customer: The Wandering Merchant, who provides new secret recipes and crops. Speaking of crops, the update adds some farming automations and tools: players can now ask Sammy to help with tasks on the farm; they can set up a chicken feed dispenser and can use a new egg storage box to keep eggs from spoiling. The update also includes improvements to game load times and performance, as well as quality-of-life additions."

"Starting today, Steam players can collect new items from the Steam Points Shop, including trading cards, profiles, emojis, and badges. Aside from the Steam Points Shop items mentioned above, MintRocket confirmed all content added in the latest update will be available on the Nintendo Switch at launch. The Switch version will also include new Joy-Con controls for certain activities and minigames— and, of course, the ability to play on the go: on the bus, on your boat, or while sunbathing on the beach beside the lapping ocean waves."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!