Daymare 1994: Sandcastle Confirmed For Late-August Release Leonardo Interactive has confirmed they will release Daymare 1994: Sandcastle for both PC and consoles this August.

Leonardo Interactive and 4Divinity, along with developer Invader Studios, confirmed they will release Daymare 1994: Sandcastle for PC and consoles in August. Back in February, it appeared as if the game was going to be released this month. Now we know the game has released a free demo for people to play right now, as the full release will be coming on August 30th. We got more info on it before, but no new trailer yet.

"Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game Prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare: 1998. Step into the shoes of special agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of a unit called H.A.D.E.S. (Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search), and get ready to enter the most advanced experimental research center in the United States of America. Be careful, though, because in the darkness of the desolate, labyrinthine depths of the military research center there is something creepy and lethal awaiting you! Grab one of the most innovative and technologically advanced weapons of all time and prepare to face never-before-seen creatures while you make your way through a series of frightfully evocative settings all ready to be discovered. A perfect mix of fierce and deadly enemies, hardcore action game mechanics, environmental puzzles, a chilling soundtrack, plenty of exploration and massive doses of concentrated horror wait for you in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. No place is safe, especially when you're being hunted by your nightmares."