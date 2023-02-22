Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Set To Be Released In May 2023 Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, the prequel to Daymare: 1998, has been announced for release on PC and consoles this May.

Leonardo Interactive revealed this week that their prequel, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, is set to be released for PC and consoles this May. Along with developer Invader Studios, the team has put together a thrilling adventure that lays the groundwork for the story you experience in Daymare: 1998. Now we just need the company to tamp an official release date on it. For now, here's a look at the original trailer for the game and more info on this particular title.

"Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game Prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare: 1998. Step into the shoes of special agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of a unit called H.A.D.E.S. (Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search), and get ready to enter the most advanced experimental research center in the United States of America. Be careful, though, because in the darkness of the desolate, labyrinthine depths of the military research center there is something creepy and lethal awaiting you! Grab one of the most innovative and technologically advanced weapons of all time and prepare to face never-before-seen creatures while you make your way through a series of frightfully evocative settings all ready to be discovered. A perfect mix of fierce and deadly enemies, hardcore action game mechanics, environmental puzzles, a chilling soundtrack, plenty of exploration and massive doses of concentrated horror wait for you in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. No place is safe, especially when you're being hunted by your nightmares."

New characters and big comebacks – take part in the top secret "Sandcastle" mission as the game's main protagonist, Special Agent H.A.D.E.S. Dalila Reyes, and reconstruct the past of some of Daymare: 1998's most beloved characters.

– take part in the top secret "Sandcastle" mission as the game's main protagonist, Special Agent H.A.D.E.S. Dalila Reyes, and reconstruct the past of some of Daymare: 1998's most beloved characters. Lethal and terrifying enemies – fight, kill and dismember the new enemies that stand between you and the resolution of your mission, so frighteningly intelligent, aggressive and realistic in every detail.

– fight, kill and dismember the new enemies that stand between you and the resolution of your mission, so frighteningly intelligent, aggressive and realistic in every detail. Revamped interface – the D.I.D. is back, though in a completely redesigned way. Manage your inventory, ammo and health items directly from the new game interface, which has never been so simple and intuitive.