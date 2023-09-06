Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Days Of Doom, SneakyBox

Days Of Doom Receives Official Release Date Trailer

During Fear Fest 2023, Atari dropped a brand new trailer for their upcoming game Days of Doom, revealing it's release date.

Atari made a surprise appearance during Fear Fest 2023, as they dropped a new Days Of Doom trailer, complete with the game's official release date. We now know the company, along with developer SneakyBox, will be releasing the game on September 21, 2023, for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer below as we get a better look at the game in general.

"Defying the conventional notions of the end times, Days of Doom is a thrilling post-apocalyptic odyssey set in a colorful, chaotic world where zombies, raiders, zombie raiders, and mutant lizards roam free. You'll embark on an epic journey to navigate a treacherous wasteland and reach sanctuary amidst the rubble. Armed with a humble group of uniquely skilled survivors, you must strategically maneuver through hordes of undead and other threatening adversaries, manage hard-earned resources, and devise tactics that will allow you to outsmart the undead and mutated swarms. Prepare for endless surprises and relentless challenges, as no two runs in Days of Doom are ever the same. The procedurally generated landscape and the unpredictability of enemy encounters ensure each playthrough offers a fresh opportunity to hone your survival skills, pushing you to the top of your game."

Beautifully animated hand-drawn art that brings the quirky vision of the post-apocalypse to life.

Eight character classes, each equipped with unique default and special abilities.

A dozen enemies from the archetypal zombie to deadly raiders and mutant reptilians, to explosive monstrosities, and two surprisingly brutal boss fights.

Over 50 randomly occurring events that present risk-reward scenarios.

Over 70 items and runes to collect to turn the odds in your favor.

Roguelite progression means no two runs will be the same, but you permanently upgrade stats like party size and speed of resource accumulation, which means each run will get you closer to reaching your goal.

Original orchestral soundtrack by Jelle Dittmar.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!