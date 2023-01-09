Bezier Games Announces Blueprints Of Mad King Ludwig Blueprints Of Mad King Ludwig is set to be released by Bezier Games as the title will be coming out later this year.

Bezier Games has announced their most recent tabletop game on the way today with Blueprints Of Mad King Ludwig. The game will essentially have you creating a masterful floorplan fit for a king; however, all of the requests make little to no sense, and you'll have to do your best to make everything work with the tools you are given. The game will be launching a Kickstarter shortly, which will help find the game to be made and released sometime later this year. For the time being, here's more info on how the game is played.

"Start with a blank floor plan where your imagination is unleashed with the possibilities that only King Ludwig can offer. By the end of the game, players will have designed a totally unique, full-color castle that will most certainly receive the royal approval! Select rooms from the market to draw in your castle's floor plan. As you complete rooms' entrances by connecting them to other rooms, earn new abilities such as adding or removing entrances, earning bonus cards, or even adding a moat!"

"Keep your eye on the King's Favors to beat out your opponents for public goals and create courtyards within your floor plan for massive extra points! The player who sketches the castle most suited to King Ludwig takes the royal victory! One of the amazing components Blueprints of Mad King Ludwig features is the pad of vellum paper, reminiscent of architectural drafting paper yet durable enough for colorful sketches. You will truly feel like an architect rotating and drawing rooms on your vellum paper! Pledge for the upgraded deluxe Kickstarter version featuring five sets of full-size colored pencils (one set of 8 pencils per player), 2 sketch pads, two score pads, a custom wooden castle-shaped pencil sharpener, and ginormous 12" x 24" stitched neoprene play mat that fits rolled-up inside the game box! You can also upgrade to fancy poker chip style favors!"