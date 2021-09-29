DayZ Launches Its Biggest Game Update For 2021

Contaminated Areas: These new additions come in two variants: static and dynamic. Static areas are meant to lock away high-tier loot, while dynamic areas make the world more lively. Special attention has been paid to making these environments as immersive as possible through various visual and sound effects, as well as finally making use of already present NBC gear like suits and gas masks. If you're a survivalist of the wilderness variety, then you're going to love DayZ's addition of three new hunting traps: a big fishnet trap, a small fish bottle trap, and a snare trap. Each trap is able to catch its own unique animal based on where the trap is placed and the type of bait that's used. There's also a new booby trap – the tripwire – which you'll definitely want to keep an eye out for.

Helicopter crash sites have also received some long-overdue attention. The Russian site has received a significant model update, alongside the addition of the smoke particle, which is now visible from a greater distance. Every helicopter crash site now makes a sound that can be heard from far away, thereby alerting anyone in the vicinity. In addition to all of this, the chances of finding rare loot at these sites have noticeably increased.