DC: Dark Legion Launches Vestiges of Krypton Event

DC: Dark Legion has a new event available now as part of the prkotion for Superman, as they launched the Vestiges of Krypton event

Battle Kryptonian guardian monsters in the new Colossal Crisis league boss challenge

Upgrade your bond with Krypto in Super Fetch Time and unlock him for free with earned shards

Recruit and upgrade over 200 DC Super Heroes and Villains to defend Gotham City in PvP combat

Mobile developer and publisher FunPlus released a new event this week for DC: Dark Legion, as they celebrate the Superman movie. The Vestiges of Krypton event will give you some new activities to do centered around the Man of Steel an his faithful pup Krypto. But they'll only be available for a couple of weeks. You can read the finer details below as trhe event is now live.

Vestiges of Krypton Event

When Lex Luthor carelessly triggers the defense systems of an ancient Kryptonian device located deep in the Earth's core, he unleashes dangerous guardian behemoths engineered in Kryptonian labs. As the Superman Family works to overcome this threat, players can:

Take the fight to these monstrous kaiju in the 'Colossal Crisis' league boss event

Give gifts to other players as part of 'Smallville Hospitality'

Work to upgrade their bond with Krypto in 'Super Fetch Time,' unlocking special skills to help earn better rewards. Players can also earn enough Krypto shards to eventually unlock him for free!

DC: Dark Legion

Experience unprecedented adventures in the DC universe in this mobile game officially licensed by DC. Recruit and upgrade over 200 iconic DC Super Heroes and epic Super-Villains to build a powerful team of champions and save Gotham City from the Dark Multiverse! Forces from an evil universe invade Earth and make Gotham City their base for the conquest of the entire world. Super Heroes and Super-Villains unite to fight back. But they need you to guide them in the battle for hope!

DC: Dark Legion, officially licensed by DC, is a free-to-play mobile strategy game with PvP battles and multiplayer functionality. In this game, you can recruit and upgrade iconic DC Super Heroes from the Justice League such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. Additionally, you have the opportunity to assemble a team of powerful villains, including The Joker, Lex Luthor, Harley Quinn, The Batman Who Laughs with his Dark Knights, and many others. Engage in epic PvP battles and strategically plan your moves to emerge victorious.

Recruit and upgrade iconic lineups of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains to build a powerful force capable of defending Gotham City from the Dark Multiverse. Unleash the strengths of heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, among others, and strategize with epic villains like The Joker, Lex Luthor, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, and many more. Unlock their superpowers and upgrade them. Build and customize your own Batcave, a strategic base that reflects your unique combat style. Develop champion training rooms, access advanced technologies (including alien and magical artifacts), and transform the Batcave into a powerful bastion against the forces of evil.

