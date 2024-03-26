Posted in: DC Universe Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dimensional Ink, PS5

DC Universe Online Is Now Available On PlayStation 5

DC Universe Online has officially made the jump to the PS5 today, as the team have teased what's coming up in Episode 47.

Article Summary DC Universe Online launches for PS5 with hints at Episode 47: Brainiac Returns.

New base, Sunstone Fortress, inspired by Superman's Fortress of Solitude.

2024 Roadmap revealed, including events like Pride and Tides of War.

Episode 48 in pre-production, promising unprecedented content and surprises.

Dimensional Ink and WB Games have officially launched DC Universe Online for the PlayStation 5 today and teased the next episode on the way. The team made the announcement with news from Kenn "Kendricke" White, the new Lead Producer for DCUO, as they showed off some of what will arrive in Episode 47: Brainiac Returns. They also laid out the 2024 Roadmap to give players an idea of what to expect over the rest of the year. We have snippets from that announcement below.

DC Universe Online – Episode 47: Brainiac Returns

Brainiac has returned! Seeking to learn from his previous defeats, he's launching an all-out assault on the Earth's ultimate symbols of hope and resistance, the Hall of Justice and the Hall of Doom. With the world hanging in the balance, the Justice League and Lex Luthor's Secret Society are forced to unite their powers and resources to thwart Brainiac's ingeniously malevolent plan. We're especially pleased to share that the team will wrap up work on our next base, the Sunstone Fortress. This new base (and new base layout) is inspired by Superman's own Fortress of Solitude and includes our first, much-requested outdoor area with a one of a kind view. The base is expected to launch this April in celebration of Superman's anniversary. We are looking forward to the return of the Spring seasonal event, Springtime. We're also working on new rewards for Pride, and the Summer seasonal event, Tides of War.

A Look Ahead

The latter two quarters of the year will be no less eventful. We'll be celebrating the Year of the Dragon, and see the return of Homecoming, Save the Universe, the Fall seasonal event, The Witching Hour, Extra Life, and the Winter seasonal event, Season's Greedings. And just when you thought you'd expect the curtain call to Episode 47: Brainiac Returns – you'd be surprised to hear that we're moving up Episode 48 to be released sooner rather than later. With our extensive plans to captivate fans with brand-new content, more often, we're ecstatic to announce our roadmap that sets us up for even more thrilling adventures! In fact, Episode 48 is already in pre-production. We will move in new directions, though it is *way* too soon to talk about what Episode 48 will look like, but our goal is to make it as great as and different from any episode that has come before.

