Dead By Daylight Comes To PUBG: Battlegrounds & New State Mobile

Behaviour Interactive and Krafton Inc. have teamed up to bring the horror of Dead By Daylight to PUBG: Battlegrounds and New State Mobile. Celebrating Halloween in both games with an epic crossover event, the game will provide some creepy aesthetics to both titles, as well as some costumes for you to dress up as with new skins, allowing you to dress up as killers hunting down survivors. But that's not all as they have a number of different features for you to check out. We have the full rundown of what they have planned below for the next few weeks.

PUBG: Battlegrounds x Dead By Daylight

Dress For The Hunt: From Oct. 19-December 7 on PC and October 20-December 8 on consoles, the Dead By Daylight collaboration will offer PUBG: Battlegrounds players the chance to acquire themed cosmetic rewards, including: Costumes (x4 sets) Masks (x4) Backpack Skins (x3) Pan Skin Nameplate

From Oct. 19-December 7 on PC and October 20-December 8 on consoles, the Dead By Daylight collaboration will offer PUBG: Battlegrounds players the chance to acquire themed cosmetic rewards, including: Survive the Hunt for Exclusive Event Rewards: For a limited time during the Dead By Daylight collaboration, players can experience the iconic heart-pumping and spine-chilling Dead By Daylight hide and seek in-game web event. Four players can participate in the web event by accessing it through the in-game lobby banner, where there will be one Killer and three Survivors. The three Survivors will have to use their wits and skills to avoid the Killer by using staple elements from DBD, like throwing items to distract the Killer. Survivors must repair Generators around the map to power up the Exit Gates in order to escape. Players can earn rewards by completing the missions below from Oct.21~Nov.7: Play the Dead By Daylight mode one time and get a 'Dwight Unknown' Lone Survivor Outfit Code, which can be redeemed in DBD. Play the Dead By Daylight mode five times to earn a DBD-themed spray item. Accumulate ten total kills as a Killer and receive The Nurse (DBD character) mask item.

New State Mobile x Dead By Daylight

Killer Halloween Costumes: During the collaboration, players can obtain exclusive DBD cosmetic items to add some frightening horror to their Halloween costumes this year. Dead By Daylight-themed in-game items and collaboration crates will be available for all players from Oct. 20 through Nov. 23. Stay tuned for more information about the DBD collaboration in New State Mobile.