Dead By Daylight Gives Leatherface An Old Lady Outfit

Well, that's just disturbing. Behaviour Interactive has given Leatherface a new skin in Dead By Daylight in the form of an Old Lady Outfit. This getup is straight out of the original film series when you see the character in the kitchen, and it looks just as disturbing in a video game as it did in the film. We have the notes below as to how you can acquire it along with some words from the Game Director about it, but this is basically a fun cosmetic that will add to freaking people out, but won't give the killer any bonuses. Enjoy the trailer for it below as well.

In their efforts to transform, troubled minds will don masks… even ones that bleed. For the first time in the Fog, Leatherface (also known as The Cannibal) is getting a twisted new look – the Old Lady Outfit – as part of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Collection. Available for 1080 Auric Cells in the in-game store, this outfit reflects Leatherface's homemaker persona, the internalized image of wholesomeness, twisted by generations of torture. It includes the Lady of Leather head, the Homemaker's Apron as well as the Dinner Smasher, a blunt chunk of wood for when your next meal tries to run away. First introduced in the cult-classic 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, Leatherface joined the Entity in 2017—killing all those outsiders who dare cross his path. "We are so happy to finally be able to bring you a new outfit for Leatherface," says Mathieu Côté, Game Director on Dead By Daylight. "Out of all the different suits The Cannibal created for himself, the Old Lady is one of the most disturbing and gruesome. Stay safe, wear your mask!"