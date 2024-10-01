Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: halloween

Dead By Daylight Launches Its Long-Awaited Halloween Update

One of the most anticipated updates for Dead By Daylight has arrived today as their annual Halloween update is live with tons of content

Article Summary Dead By Daylight's Halloween update introduces the Haunted by Daylight event with a revamped Void Realm and new Killer Powers.

Castlevania continues in Tome 21: Dominus, featuring Trevor Belmont, Dracula, new Outfits, and gothic horror tales.

New cosmetic collections like Void, Tricks and Treats, Hallowed Blight, and Alien are now available for a limited time.

2v8 Mode returns with more Killers, new Maps, Survivor Active Abilities, enhanced Unlocks, and distinct Killer Classes.

It's that time of year when bats are hung from the ceiling, skeletons put under trees, and Dead By Daylight releases its most-anticipated update of the year. Behaviour Interactive has launched a ton of new content that brings with it the Haunted by Daylight event once again, an expansion on the Castlevania content, a new Tome, several new cosmetics and items to snag for a limited time, changes to how Survivors operate, the introduction of Killer Classes, and more. Oddly enough, the team also revealed it's bringing back 2v8 Mode, but it won't be put back into the game until November 12-26, 2024. We have more info from the team below and the trailer above, as most of the content is now live.

Dead By Daylight – Halloween 2024

The Void Realm beckons and those who dare to set foot within may never be the same again. The Haunted by Daylight Event returns from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7 for its third year at the forefront of Dead by Daylight's Halloween festivities. The Void is back for this latest iteration of the event and is set to play a bigger role than ever. This year, not only are there more available portals into the Void Realm, but once opened, they can't be closed. Void Energy must again be collected in order to open these portals, but when inside, it can also be spent to create brand-new role-specific Void Items to help turn the tides of a Trial. Ratcheting up the event's intensity, Killer Powers are now available to use within the Void Realm itself for the first time ever.

Castlevania, Continued

Hot on the heels of the iconic Castlevania making its way into The Entity's Realm, Tome 21: Dominus looks to double down, delivering more stories, Outfits, and rewards from the undying franchise. A celebration of all things Castlevania, with a specific focus on some popular Nintendo DS titles, Dominus features memories that delve deeper into Trevor Belmont and Dracula's histories as they both seek to recruit Alucard to their cause. In Dead by Daylight First, every single Outfit, Charm, Banner, and Badge available to earn in Dominus will either be Castlevania-themed or inspired by gothic horror, including the Legendary Soma Cruz Outfit for Trevor, and the Visceral Legendary True Form Outfit for Dracula, complete with its own Mori.

Threads of Dread

Dressing up is half the fun of Halloween, and Dead by Daylight is out to make sure players have everything they could want when it comes to finding the perfect in-game costume for their favorite characters. Beginning Oct. 17 and lasting for the duration of the Haunted by Daylight event, new additions to The Void Collection show the chilling effects of a brush with oblivion. This year players can pick up Outfits for Kate Denson, Adam Francis, and Zarina Kassir, along with the Collection's first Killer Outfit for The Plague.

In a nod to the lighter side of the season, the Tricks and Treats Collection introduces a group costume for Sable Ward and Mikaela Reid, both available in store. Sable steps into the role of a spellcasting witch, while Mikaela plays the part of her feline familiar. The Collection also includes Outfits for Yun-Jin and The Trickster, earnable via the Event, that sees them attending a Halloween concert. Both sets of Outfits are time limited. Also returning is the fan-favorite Hallowed Blight Collection, with new looks available Oct. 7. Grotesque, gruesome, and endlessly oozing, new additions to the Collection include Outfits for The Pig, The Good Guy, The Deathslinger, and more. Finally, the Alien Collection serves up two all-new outfits with the "Juggernaut Xenomorph", as well as the iconic "Pressure Suit" for Ellen Ripley. Both new outfits will be available on Nov. 7.

Controlled Chaos

Despite 2v8 Game Mode debuting only a few short months ago, the development team is already back with a second offering. The quick, iterative design has always been part of the plan for this highly complex and chaotic Mode, and as with most things in Dead by Daylight's approach, it's all about staying close to the player.

An Expanding Roster

From the jump, the design team knew that more content was needed to fully flesh out the Mode. While all Survivors are available for use, 2v8's debut featured a limited roster of Killers and Maps which the team has since expanded on. Joining The Trapper, The Wraith, The Hillbilly, The Nurse, and The Huntress, Killer players will now also be able to team up with The Blight, The Spirit, and The Deathslinger. Additionally, new Maps for the Realms of Yamaoka Estate and Grave of Glendale have been adapted for 2v8, along with several other new Maps for the Mode's existing Realms.

Survivor Updates

A huge draw of 2v8 is a player's ability to team two Killers up for the first time in Dead by Daylight. To balance things out, the design team has bolstered the Survivor experience with the addition of Active Abilities as well as improved Unlock Abilities. Each Survivor Class (Guide, Medic, Escapist, and Scout) will now have access to two unique abilities. Unlock Abilities have been upgraded to provide a unique Perk connected to each of the Survivor Classes. Each class can unlock their Perk after being sent to a Cage, allowing players to make game-changing plays at pivotal moments. Active Abilities charge over a period of time and can be triggered to do everything from raising or repairing broken pallets to giving repair speed bonuses to teammates and more. When charged, they can also be triggered to recover from the Dying State and let a Survivor pick themselves up off the ground as many times as needed.

New Killer Classes

Killers will now be able to choose between one of four distinct Classes, each one offering benefits in a different aspect of the hunt. Not only will this help players elevate their preferred playstyle even further, but it also creates a more standardized format, making it easier for designers to add more Killers to the Mode in the future.

