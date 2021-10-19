Dead By Daylight's Hour Of The Witch DLC Is Now Live

Behaviour Interactive has released a new DLC pack for Dead By Daylight as Hour Of The Witch is officially live to download. Just in time for Halloween, you're getting a new woman character named Mikaela Reid who has a keen interest in witchcraft and who also mysteriously vanished… She also comes in the Entity's Realm solo today, which will make the character a perfect addition to the Survivor-centric players' ranks. We got more info and a couple of trailers for you below as the DLC is available for $5.

The latest addition to the Survivor ranks, announced earlier in September, will be a favourite among Halloween lovers. Haunted by the passing of her father, Mikaela Reid found comfort in the unlikeliest of sources: horror stories. After receiving an invitation to read her work at the renown Endless Halloween Festival, Mikaela found herself plagued by a series of disturbing events. When she finally took to the stage on All Hallow's Eve to tell her tale, a thick black Fog engulfed her, spiriting her away, to the audience's amazement. Mikaela Reid was never seen again.

The horror storyteller will also come with an additional Very Rare Outfit in Dead By Daylight, the Open Mic Host, which is the look that she wore on stage the night of All Hallow's Eve at the Moostone café. The cosmetic includes a soft round crown hatfound in a thrift store, a loose-fitting cropped top with a moon logo as well as an elegant, richly patterned skirt with a tasseled thigh slit. Mikaela's Open Mic Host outfit is released alongside two Very Rare Outfits for the Hillbilly and Nea, respectively the Vile Scarecrow and Vigo's Disciple. Each outfit can be purchased for 1080 Auric Cells in the in-game store. As if this was not enough new content, an in-game Halloween event, The Midnight Grove, will be taking place from October 21st to November 4th, allowing players to unlock even more exclusive charms and cosmetics, including the Witching Hour outfit for Mikaela. Logging in during The Midnight Grove will give fans a chance to celebrate the season surrounded by special themed hooks and generators, themed items available through the Bloodweb, spooky load screens, and a creepy Halloween lobby.

