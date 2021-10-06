Dead Cells Creator Announces New 2D Action Game Nuclear Blaze
Deepnight Games, the "one-man" studio founded by Sébastien Benard, announced a brand new game today with Nuclear Blaze. If the name didn't tip you off a bit, this game has you running in as a firefighter doing your best to stop the blaze under the most intense circumstances. Some levels are pretty straight-forward and you know immediately how to take care of it, while others have their own challenges you'll need to figure out and overcome in order to stop whatever catastrophe is happening from burning it all to the ground. The game will be released sometime this fall, but int he meantime, enjoy the latest trailer!
As a trained firefighter, after being air-dropped right into a hell blaze of an unknown origin, it's your job to investigate a mysterious military facility and hunt for survivors. Although, something tells us that you might not be quite so welcome here. With only your wits, reflexes, and trusty fire hose, it's up to you to try to clear all fires in each sector. But that won't be an easy task: wildfire will spread uncontrollably all around you, and every door you open could lead to yet another unstoppable inferno. But Nuclear Blaze isn't only about fighting fires: hidden among the embers is a world packed with spicy secrets, hot tips that will expand the story, and an old firefighter favorite… cats to save!
- The smooth "signature" controls and gameplay made famous by Sébastien Benard, former Motion Twin associate, and lead dev and game designer on Dead Cells.
- Dedicated "Kid mode" designed for children ages 3+, level design, settings, and gameplay is adjusted so that this challenging adventure can be enjoyed by everyone!
- Multiple unique levels to explore as you make your way through the flaming hellscape of a mysterious military facility.
- Unravel the enigmas of Nuclear Blaze by finding secrets and hidden stories scattered throughout each level.