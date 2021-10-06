Dead Cells Creator Announces New 2D Action Game Nuclear Blaze

As a trained firefighter, after being air-dropped right into a hell blaze of an unknown origin, it's your job to investigate a mysterious military facility and hunt for survivors. Although, something tells us that you might not be quite so welcome here. With only your wits, reflexes, and trusty fire hose, it's up to you to try to clear all fires in each sector. But that won't be an easy task: wildfire will spread uncontrollably all around you, and every door you open could lead to yet another unstoppable inferno. But Nuclear Blaze isn't only about fighting fires: hidden among the embers is a world packed with spicy secrets, hot tips that will expand the story, and an old firefighter favorite… cats to save!