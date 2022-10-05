Dead Cells Releases All-New Boss Rush Content Today

Motion Twin and Evil Empire have released the latest content update for Dead Cells as you're about to experience the pain of Boss Rush. Now you'll know what it truly feels like going from one seemingly insurmountable challenge to the next as the team is throwing you right into the jaws of death against some of the toughest enemies in the entire game. But they're not just giving you bosses as you'll be getting new skins, a new weapon, and a few other surprises to make the pain all worth it. We have more info on the mode from the developers below, as well as the trailer and a vlog from the team about the new additions. Boss Rush is out now on PC and will be coming to consoles shortly.

"Boss Rush adds a new layer of challenge to Dead Cells by daring players to fight bosses one after another, in progressively more difficult stages. When Boss Rush is added to their platform of choice, players will be able to enter a brand-new area to face off against either three or five different bosses back-to-back-to-back. Bosses will be randomly selected from three different tiers, increasing in difficulty from the first to the third. In stages with three bosses, players will face one boss from each tier. Stages with five bosses will pit players against two 'tier one' bosses, two 'tier two' bosses, and then one 'tier three' boss. As if that wasn't challenging enough, modifiers have also been introduced. Variety is the spice of life, and in this case, can be the end of yours. Modifiers give bosses all kinds of neat power-ups, like extra limbs, healing powers, and buddies who also want to kill you…"

"It's important to note that players will only encounter bosses who they've already met. New players won't be forced to contend with end-game bosses. Phew. Naturally, there are some pretty sweet rewards for going through this punishment. Depending on which stage is beaten, the difficulty it's beaten on, and whether or not any damage was taken, players will get some pretty impressive swag. A new weapon, skill, and mutation await the victor, as well as six snazzy skins and a customizable statue. The Dead Cells team is also adding new legendary affixes to expand on the huge line-up introduced in the last update. A katana that lets players channel their inner warrior and deflect bullets is one of the tamer unlockables here, but if you're really looking to spice up your gameplay, try unlocking Pollo Power: Miracle of Life. This ability gives players eggs that hatch into enemy-slaying chicks. What more could you ask for?"