Death Kid Arrives On Both Xbox & Nintendo Switch

After being released on PC via Steam earlier this year, Death Kid has arrived on both Xbox consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch

Indie game developer Crooked Games and publisher Take IT Studio have released the game Death Kid on two new platforms for console players. The game was originally released back in April for PC, but now Xbox and Switch owners can play the fast-paced, arcade-inspired arena brawler in which you play a kid with ever-growing powers, taking out tons of enemies in your path. Enjoy the trailer for Xbox before diving into the action!

Death Kid

Step into the role of the cryptic Death Kid – a protagonist cursed with immortality. Engage in close-quarters combat, master a variety of powerful abilities and grow stronger with each run. Stay agile, think fast and devise the right strategy to annihilate your enemies. Let the rage fill you up and unleash the fury upon otherworldly creatures that want to see you fail. Try again and again to reach the bottom of the well with some help from a mysterious stranger. Gain experience and unlock new abilities hidden in The Book of Death to go further and further with each attempt.

Clear eight floors – each swarming with a different set of relentless monsters. Try to keep the enemies at bay as they draw closer and closer to the center, hungry to drain the life that still lingers inside the souls. Be careful – they will stop at nothing to break you. But there might be a way to use them to your advantage… Skill-based combat, responsive controls, challenging enemies – everything you need to get the adrenaline going. What more could you ask for?

Descend through eight levels – each swarming with a set of unique enemies and unveil the mystery of life and death

Protect three fragile souls giving them enough time to open up a passage leading further down the well

Give yourself a boost by flawless gameplay to progress faster and triple your experience gain

Fill your rage to transform into an even deadlier form

Increase your strength with 15 levels of passive skills

Discover six upgradable abilities with new effects

Interact with a mysterious stranger acting as your guide and mentor

Use the special abilities of your enemies to your advantage

Enjoy engaging and entertaining side events between the runs

Difficulty settings – Easy and Normal, and an Endgame challenge mode

