December 2021 Community Day Weekend Begins In Pokémon GO

If you missed out on any of Pokémon GO's Community Days in 2021, this weekend is going to offer you a chance to get caught up on your Shiny hunting. December 2021 Community Day begins today as a two-day event featuring all of this year's Community Day spawns in a big, blowout event. Let's get into the details.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's festivities in Pokémon GO:

Date & time: Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time and Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time and Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Wild Community Day spawns : All of the 2021 Community Day Pokémon will be featured here with increased Shiny rates over the course of Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, December 18th: Machop Roselia Swablu Gible Snivy Fletchling Sunday, December 19th: Eevee Duskull Shinx Tepig Oshawott

: All of the 2021 Community Day Pokémon will be featured here with increased Shiny rates over the course of Saturday and Sunday. Eggs : 2020 Community Day Pokémon will appear in Eggs along with Budew: Charmander Weedle Abra Gastly Rhyhorn Magikarp Porygon Elekid Magby Seedot Piplup Budew

: 2020 Community Day Pokémon will appear in Eggs along with Budew: Raids: 2020 Community Day Pokémon will appear in raids: Charmander Weedle Abra Gastly Rhyhorn Magikarp Porygon Electabuzz Magmar Seedot Piplup

2020 Community Day Pokémon will appear in raids: Event bonuses: Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event. 2× Catch XP. 2× Catch Stardust. 25% reduced stardust cost for trades. One extra special trade per day.

Research: Special Research Storyline for $1 USD in the Pokémon GO shop. Timed Research ending Monday, December 20th at 10 AM. Field Research tasks themed to the event.



Starting Friday, December 17th, 2021 at 10 AM until Monday, December 20th, 2021 at 10 AM, trainers will be able to evolve all 2020 and 2021 Community Day Pokémon to receive their exclusive moves. Unfortunately, Pokémon from years before 2020 will not be able to access their exclusive moves during this year's recap event. Alas!