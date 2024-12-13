Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Community Day, Dual Destiny, pokemon

December Community Day 2024 Details Revealed for Pokémon GO

Did you miss any Community Days this year in Pokémon GO? Catch up this month with the December 2024 Recap Community Day event.

Article Summary Explore December Community Day 2024 in Pokémon GO with recap event details and bonuses.

Catch past Community Day Pokémon with boosted Shiny rates on December 21-22.

Complete Timed and Special Research for exclusive rewards and Special Backgrounds.

Enjoy double XP, Stardust, and Candy, plus reduced trading costs over the event weekend.

The annual Pokémon GO Recap Community Day for December 2024 has been announced. If you missed out on any Community Days, now is your chance to redeem yourself!

Here are the full details for the December 2024 Recap Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, December 21, and Sunday, December 22, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

: Saturday, December 21, and Sunday, December 22, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Featured Pokémon : As with all December Community Days, this will recap the year with a focus on previous Community Day species. These species will have their same boosted Shiny rates from their original Community Day during event hours. The following will be featured on Saturday, December 21, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Bellsprout, Chansey, Goomy, Rowlet, Litten, Bounsweet The following will be featured on Sunday, December 22, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Mankey, Ponyta, Galarian Ponyta, Sewaddle, Tynamo, Popplio Lucky Trainers might encounter the following on either day! For the last ten minutes of each hour between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time, Trainers can catch an opportunity to encounter these: Porygon, Cyndaquil, Bagon, Beldum These Pokémon will have their Community Day Attacks available through evolution during the event.

: As with all December Community Days, this will recap the year with a focus on previous Community Day species. These species will have their same boosted Shiny rates from their original Community Day during event hours. Eggs: 2KM Eggs will feature 2023 Community Day species: Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Poliwag, Togepi, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Timburr, Axew, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Grubbin, Noibat.

2KM Eggs will feature 2023 Community Day species: Field Research : Field Research leading to encounters with Pokémon featured in previous Community Days in 2024 will be available. In addition, for December Community Day 2024, team up with your community, and you might find rare Field Research leading to encounters with these featured Pokémon with Special Backgrounds for lucky Trainers.

: Field Research leading to encounters with Pokémon featured in previous Community Days in 2024 will be available. In addition, for December Community Day 2024, team up with your community, and you might find rare Field Research leading to encounters with these featured Pokémon with Special Backgrounds for lucky Trainers. Event bonuses : 2× XP for catching Pokémon. 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event period. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. Time Research will be available during the event. Complete tasks to earn a Rainy Lure Module and Unova Stones. For December Community Day 2024, Trainers that log in between Saturday, December 21, at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. local time will receive Timed Research awarding daily encounters with Community Day Pokémon from 2024 with Special Backgrounds. One additional Special Trade can be made, for a maximum of two per day.* Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust.* *Niantic notes: While most bonuses are only active on December 21 and 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, these bonuses will be active from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time on those days.

: Special Backgrounds: Niantic writes: "Commemorate December Community Day 2024 with a Special Background for Pokémon featured in 2024's Community Day events! This will be a unique background to celebrate December Community Day 2024. Special Backgrounds are a way for Trainers to remember when they caught specific Pokémon. Special Backgrounds display an image on a Pokémon's summary page related to the event when the Pokémon was caught. Special Research will be available to purchase during the event." Complete the Special Research tasks to receive the following: One Rocket Radar One Elite Charged TM One Elite Fast TM Encounters with Pokémon featured in previous Community Days and Community Day Classics in 2024 with a Special Background For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the December Community Day–exclusive Special Research for the event. Complete the Special Research for additional encounters with Pokémon featured in previous Community Days and Community Day Classics in 2024 with a Special Background!

Niantic writes:

