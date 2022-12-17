December Community Day Weekend 2022 Begins In Pokémon GO

Did you miss out on any of the Community Day or Community Day Classic events in Pokémon GO this year? If so, you have a chance to hunt for those missing Shinies this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday for Pokémon GO December 2022 Recap Community Day. Let's get into the details for the event which goes live today.

Here are the full details for Pokémon GO December 2022 Community Day Weekend, which recaps the full year and beyond starting today:

Date and time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time on Saturday, December 17, 2022, to Sunday, December 18, 2022.

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time on Saturday, December 17, 2022, to Sunday, December 18, 2022. Event Bonuses: Active Saturday, December 17, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time: 2× XP for catching Pokémon 2× Candy for catching 2× Stardust for catching 1/2 Hatch Distance 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Incense excluding Daily Adventure Incense activated during the event will last for three hours One additional Special Trade can be made, for a maximum of two per day Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust Stickers from spinning Stops, opening Gifts, or purchasing from the in-game Shop

Active Saturday, December 17, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time: Community Day wild spawns: This is fun, because we are also getting Community Day Classic spawns, which enriches the pool of wild Pokémon in a major way. Note, though, that Bulbasaur, Dratini, and Mudkip are listed as "If you're lucky…" spawns. December 17: Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hoppip, Spheal, Stufful, Bulbasaur, Dratini, Mudkip. December 18: Teddiursa, Galarian Zigzagoon, Starly, Roggenrola, Litwick, Deino, Bulbasaur, Dratini, Mudkip

This is fun, because we are also getting Community Day Classic spawns, which enriches the pool of wild Pokémon in a major way. Note, though, that Bulbasaur, Dratini, and Mudkip are listed as "If you're lucky…" spawns. Raids : Tier One includes: Machop, Eevee, Roselia, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Fletchling The other tiers are not listed, which means they either will not be impacted or will simply not be featured.

: Eggs : The follow Community Day Pokémon can be found in 2KM Eggs: Machop, Eevee, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Budew, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Fletchling

: The follow Community Day Pokémon can be found in 2KM Eggs: Machop, Eevee, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Budew, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Fletchling Featured Attacks: The following Pokémon can obtain their Community Day Attacks through evolution during the event: Venusaur Sandslash Alolan Sandslash Alolan Golem Dragonite Jumpluff Swampert Walrein Staraptor Gigalith Chandelure Hydreigon Bewear Obstagoon Ursaluna UPDATE: Niantic has now also added all of the previous year moves, including: Machamp Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Espeon Umbreon Glaceon Leafeon Sylveon Altaria Luxtray Roserade Garchomp Dusknoir Serperior Emboar Samurott Talonflame

The following Pokémon can obtain their Community Day Attacks through evolution during the event: Community Day Special Research: Available for $1 USD in the shop.

Available for $1 USD in the shop. Timed Research: Free! Trainers can earn encounters with Pokémon featured in previous Community Days in 2021 and 2022. Very cool to see Niantic offering so many chances at the 2021 spawns.