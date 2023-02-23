Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Our Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Guide will help you take down this Tier Five Raid Boss during this weekend's Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn.

The upcoming Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn mega event will take place this weekend, February 25th and 26th. It will feature all four Formes of Deoxys (Defense, Normal, Attack, and Speed) in Tier Five Raids while Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon arrive in new Primal Raids, that are much like Mega Raids… but more difficult to complete. All this week, we will feature Raid Guides for these upcoming bosses so that you will be prepared for the fight during Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn. Today, we will help you build a team to take down Defense Forme Deoxys. Let's get into it.

Top Defense Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Defense Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Defense Forme Deoxys with efficiency.

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Defense Forme Deoxys can be defeated by four trainers due to its high defense stats. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical and Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Defense Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1299 in normal weather conditions and 1624 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!