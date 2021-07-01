Defense Forme Deoxys Returns In Pokémon GO Tomorrow

The next Pokémon to take over Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO arrives tomorrow, and it's a species that has been missing since 2019. Or, at least this specific variation of the species. Defense Forme Deoxys finally returns to Pokémon GO!

Defense Forme Deoxys, like all four Deoxys Formes (Defense, Normal, Attack, Speed are all the variations of the DNA Pokémon), was originally exclusive to EX Raids. That meant that you had to raid enough at EX-capable gyms to get an invite and then be lucky to live in an area populated with enough Pokémon GO players that you could actually go to and complete the EX Raid. This was, after all, pre-Remote Raiding. The four Formes of Deoxys were then briefly featured in standard Tier Five raids for a week during 2019's Ultra Bonus event. Since then, we have only seen Normal Forme Deoxys return when it featured in 2020's Ultra Bonus with a Shiny release.

Now, in Niantic's wording for this announcement, they did not specify if Defense Forme Deoxys would be Shiny-capable. They wrote:

The Mythical Pokémon Deoxys will be appearing in its Defense Forme in five-star raids from Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. to Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

While, for Deoxys's successor, they specifically mentioned a Shiny chance:

The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Mewtwo! Different Pokémon will also be appearing in five-star raids on the second day of Pokémon GO Fest 2021, so keep a lookout! Only Mewtwo will appear as a GO Battle League encounter for Trainers rank 20 and up on the second day of Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

Until we can confirm otherwise, I believe we should operate under the assumption that Deoxys will not be Shiny-capable in Pokémon GO during this feature. Niantic likely sees this feature as the first time that many trainers will be able to get Defense Forme Deoxys at all. Bleeding Cool will report if we receive information to the contrary.