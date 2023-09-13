Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Merge Games, Video Games | Tagged: Definitely Not Fried Chicken, Dope Games

Definitely Not Fried Chicken To Be Released In Two Weeks

The time to start a cartel int he back of a fast food joint is almost upon us, as Definitely Not Fried Chicken is coming this month.

Indie game developer Dope Games and publisher Merge Games have confirmed the release of Definitely Not Fried Chicken is coming this month. The game's long-awaited full version will drop on September 28, leaving Early Access and giving you everything you could ever want to run your not-drug empire out of your not-fronting business that totally serves fried chicken as if it was a complete homage to Breaking Bad. We got the latest trailer for you below as we now wait out the next two weeks.

"A business management sim with a twist, grow your very own narcotics empire through 'legitimate' fronts by managing both sides of the business. One uses the front door; the other uses the back! Acquire new 'businesses,' meet new clientele, develop more potent narcotics, make lots of money, and leave a city in ruin! Set in a sunshine-soaked city in the glamorous 80s, Definitely Not Fried Chicken is the ultimate test of your entrepreneurial business skills. Buy adjoining plots of land and expand. Design and lay out your complete production line and establish distribution routes. Fortify your compound's defenses and make sure any 'overly-enthusiastic' customers can't break in. Research and develop better strains of narcotics like marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine. But simply making a great product is not enough. You need somewhere to sell it from! This is where your legitimate businesses come in… Build and manage your fronts. Run a chain of fried chicken stores or diversify your portfolio with a laundromat, donut shop, and more. A happy employee is a productive employee, so it's important to take care of your workforce and provide the basic necessities. And safety equipment will really help with staff turnover/mortality rates…"

