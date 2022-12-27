Definitely Not Fried Chicken Will Hit Early Access In January

Merge Games and Dope Games announced that they will be releasing their game Definitely Not Fried Chicken into Early Access. Finally, we'll get a chance to play this game about running an illegal drug trade in the back room of a fried chicken restaurant, totally not based on any TV shows we may have watched in the past decade or so. Right now, the plan is to release the game on January 18th, 2023, but like all Early Access titles, it will not be the full version. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

"A business management sim with a twist, grow your very own narcotics empire through 'legitimate' fronts by managing both sides of the business. One uses the front door; the other uses the back! Acquire new 'businesses,' meet new clientele, develop more potent narcotics, make lots of money, and leave a city in ruin! Set in a sunshine-soaked city in the glamorous 80s, Definitely Not Fried Chicken is the ultimate test of your entrepreneurial business skills. Buy adjoining plots of land and expand. Design and lay out your complete production line and establish distribution routes."

"Fortify your compound's defenses and make sure any 'overly-enthusiastic' customers can't break in. Research and develop better strains of narcotics like marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine. But simply making a great product is not enough. You need somewhere to sell it from! This is where your legitimate businesses come in… Build and manage your fronts. Run a chain of fried chicken stores or diversify your portfolio with a laundromat, donut shop, and more. A happy employee is a productive employee, so it's important to take care of your workforce and provide the basic necessities. And safety equipment will really help with staff turnover/mortality rates…"

Narcos ain't got nothin' on you – Build your drug empire from the ground up, distributing marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other goods.

Build your drug empire from the ground up, distributing marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other goods. Balance is a delicate job – Balance the demanding tasks of managing both your illegal drug trade and your "legit" businesses.

Balance the demanding tasks of managing both your illegal drug trade and your "legit" businesses. Gotta stand out to do good business – Build and customize your drugs compound and business fronts.

Build and customize your drugs compound and business fronts. Better workplace, better products – Upgrade your facilities and staff equipment for a better product and a bigger profit.

Upgrade your facilities and staff equipment for a better product and a bigger profit. Any place is a good place to see your wares – Design your empire, from fried chicken shops to laundromats to nightclubs.

Design your empire, from fried chicken shops to laundromats to nightclubs. Happy workers are productive workers – Manage your workforce, hire & fire, and accommodate for their wants and needs to do great work.