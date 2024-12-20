Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Force, Team Jade, TiMi Studio Group

Delta Force Rolls Out Multiple Holiday Events For 2024

Delta Force is closing out 2024 with multiple events to keep you busy over the holidays, so you have a ton of things to do going into 2025

Article Summary Delta Force launches holiday events, featuring exciting missions and rewards until early January 2025.

Participate in Winter Holiday Supplies for exclusive rewards, including rare items and calling cards.

Unlock Operator Uluru and earn unique gear in engaging events like Yuletide Figurines and Chill Factor.

Join weekend campaigns and warfare events, boosting progress with limited-time upgrades and bonuses.

Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group will release several events in Delta Force over the next two weeks, as they will occupy the holidays with several activities. This is basically their way of giving you something to do in the game over the next two weeks while the holidays take over everything. So why not have a little fun between events? We have more details about everything going on from the devs below as some of the first items have already launched.

Delta Force 2024 Holiday Events

Winter Holiday Supplies (12/19 – 1/8)

Event Details: A holiday-themed event with benefits. Log in for 7 days to claim Winter Holiday rewards!

Rewards: Calling Card – Festive, M4A1 – Competition, etc.

Winter Replenishment (12/20 – 12/31) Event Details: During the event, holiday-limited Blitz is available. There are special Ammo Crates on the battlefield. Interact with them to get double ammo and extra score. Complete missions to win holiday rewards! Rewards: Avatar – Winter Holiday Stocking, etc.



Yuletide Figurines (12/20 – 12/31)

Event Details: During the event, go to the specified location and exchange Chocolate for G.T.I. Winter-Limited Mystery Box (purchase Chocolate from Auction House or loot in-match). (Extract with the box and open it for a chance to get rare red items.) Complete milestone missions to claim holiday rewards!

Rewards: SG552 – Patrol, etc.

Operator Uluru (12/20 – 1/13)

Event Details: During the event, log in and complete matches and kill missions to unlock Operator Uluru! Rewards: Operator Uluru, etc.



Chill Factor (12/20 – 12/31)

Event Details: During the event, Blitz milestone missions are available. Play Blitz matches and complete objectives to claim milestone rewards! Rewards: IFV – Combat Damage, etc.



Warfare Events

Trench Lines (12/20 – 12/31) Event Details: During the event, Trench Lines milestone missions are available. Play the new Trench Lines map and complete objectives to claim milestone rewards! Rewards: AUG – Patrol, Assault Helicopter – Snow Camouflage, etc.



Arms Courier (12/20 – 12/26) Event Details: During the event, upgrade specific firearms (AUG Assault Rifle, M7 Battle Rifle) to complete objectives and claim rewards! Rewards: Armament Voucher, Warfare 2x EXP Card, Premium Weapon EXP Token.



Operations Events

Reignite Spark (12/20 – 12/31) Event Details: During the event, go to the specified location in Layali Grove to repair the signal station and collect David's clues. Complete all missions to claim rewards! Rewards: AK-12 – Squad, etc.



Weekend Events

Weekend Supplies (12/20 – 12/22) Event Details: Log in for rewards. Complete matches on weekends to claim packs! Rewards: Log in to receive MC201 Helmet and Marksman TAC Vest. Complete matches to obtain Weekend Lucky Supply Pack and G.T.I. Winter-Limited Mystery Box!



Weekend Campaign (12/20 – 12/22) Event details: Shafted is available in King of the Hill. Complete matches to upgrade easily! Rewards: Log in to receive 5 Weapon EXP Tokens. Complete matches to obtain Warfare 2x EXP Card to upgrade easily and unlock more firearms!

Expert Choice (12/20 – 12/22) Event Details: Log in to claim the specific firearm (P90 Submachine Gun). Use and upgrade it to complete missions and claim rewards! Rewards: P90 Submachine Gun (for Operations), Weekend Lucky Supply Pack, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Armament Voucher, Return Medal.

Genesis Initiative III (12/19 – 12/25) Event Details: Limited-Time Tekniq Alloy Store. Rewards: Use Tekniq Alloys to purchase Quantum Key, Armament Voucher and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Card.

Genesis Frontline III (12/19 – 12/25) Event Details: Exchange Warfare score for specific rewards. Rewards: Accumulate Warfare score to obtain Quantum Key and Armament Voucher.



