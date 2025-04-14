Demeo Releases Has Released a New Technical Update

Posted in: Games, Resolution Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Demeo

Article Summary Demeo receives a major technical update from Resolution Games, enhancing overall game performance.

Update 1.37 introduces faster loading times and improved game responsiveness across all platforms.

Graphics overhaul includes Unity's URP, adding new lighting systems and materials for visual upgrades.

New ranks introduced, catering to updated VR environments and future platform compatibility.

Resolution Games recently released a brand new technical update for Demeo, giving the game some support after not having an update in some time. The update basically does a lot of behind-the-curtain work on a game that's almost eight years old and was developed at a different time in VR gaming, which is a really weird thing to think but is totally valid. We have the developer notes below of what's been added as the update is live now.

Demeo – Update 1.37

We started development of Demeo in 2017, and a lot of pretty huge leaps in immersive entertainment and game engines have taken place since then. As a result, part of "the engine" that we used to create Demeo became outdated. Until now, this has made it difficult for us to bring new content to the game and proved to be restrictive in terms of continuing to support new hardware and platforms in the future. Our team has been working to improve this tech for a very long time and are definitely the unsung heroes behind the scene. Many of the improvements they brought to the game are, quite frankly, ones that are important to the engine but not visible to players; however some you can easily see including faster loading times, better performance and higher fidelity. We also added new ranks.

New Ranks Available

Performance & Loading Improvements

The game's loading system has been reworked to provide greater control over asset loading and unloading.

These changes reduce the memory footprint and improve performance across all platforms.

Loading times have been optimized to make the game feel snappier and responsive.

Graphics & Rendering Overhaul

Demeo has been updated to Unity's Universal Render Pipeline (URP) to enhance visual quality and enable new rendering technologies such as eye tracked foveation on supported devices.

The previous lighting system has been replaced with the new lighting system provided by Unity 6, enabling beautiful gradients on the environments.

Nearly all materials have been reworked to be compatible with URP and the lighting system.

