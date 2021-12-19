Demiplane Partners With Free League To Launch Free League Nexus

Demiplane has officially partnered with Free League Publishing to launch its own online RPG system called Free League Nexus. Much like they recently did for Pathfinder, the company has created an all-in-one access point for PC and mobile access to all of their content, giving you a better way to play any of their tabletop RPGs with all of the resources. The platform will have everything you could need to run a game either as a GM or a player, as it will be releasing several tools including a digital reader, game rules compendium, character builder, and an interactive character sheet. You can check out more about it below as it will go live sometime in 2022.

Free League Nexus enhances game sessions with planned features such as a digital reader, game rules compendium, character builder, and interactive character sheet. Free League Nexus will also feature an online playspace that allows fans to connect with other players through matchmaking and video chat, where all the other tools are fully integrated.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Free League Nexus Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/0AeFqe-p7GE)

"Free League has taken the tabletop roleplaying space by storm in the last few years, publishing games that are steeped in masterful game design, unparalleled production value, and compelling storytelling potential," said Adam Bradford, Chief Development Officer at Demiplane. "We're thrilled to bring this kind of digital support to life for these incredible games–I can't wait to use Free League Nexus at my own table!" "Tabletop gaming and its communities have been moving online for years, and we want our games to be where gamers are. Free League Nexus on Demiplane is another major step for us in this direction. We don't want gamers to choose between playing online or at a physical table– Free League Nexus gives them tools to enhance the experience for both," said Tomas Härenstam, CEO of Free League Publishing.