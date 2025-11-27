Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Demolish & Build 3, Demolish Games

Demolish & Build 3 Releases On PlayStation 5 This Week

After having already been released for PC and Xbox, Demolish & Build 3 will be making its way to the PlayStation 5 this week

Experience realistic demolition and construction using advanced physics and detailed machines.

Tackle challenging missions and manage your own growing construction company empire.

All updates and content released so far included in the PS5 version, launching November 28, 2025.

Indie game developer and publisher Demolish Games has confirmed that Demolish & Build 3 will be released on the PlayStation 5 this week. The game has already been out for over a year on PC and Xboxx, offering up their own demolishing experience as you clear the way for something new to be built. The PS5 version will come with all the content that's been released for the title so far, including updates and bug fixes. We have the latest details from the team below, as it will be available on November 28, 2025.

Demolish & Build 3

In Demolish & Build 3, players will engage in a range of activities that make every workday a new challenge. From breaking walls, cutting roofs, and leveling land to building new structures, the game offers a comprehensive experience filled with realism and creativity. With a wide selection of machines like excavators and bulldozers—each with unique attachments and tools—players can master the art of demolition and construction.

Diverse Tools & Machines: Operate detailed vehicles and equipment, each designed with authentic sounds and physics, making every job as realistic as possible.

Operate detailed vehicles and equipment, each designed with authentic sounds and physics, making every job as realistic as possible. Challenging Missions: From demolishing old buildings to constructing new ones, every mission presents unique objectives that will test your skills and strategy.

From demolishing old buildings to constructing new ones, every mission presents unique objectives that will test your skills and strategy. Immersive Physics System: Demolish & Build 3 introduces a groundbreaking physics system where every beam, brick, and fragment interacts realistically, allowing players to enjoy dynamic demolitions with a strategic touch.

introduces a groundbreaking physics system where every beam, brick, and fragment interacts realistically, allowing players to enjoy dynamic demolitions with a strategic touch. Economic Management: Earn money from completed projects and reinvest it into your company by purchasing new vehicles, tools, and attachments to take on even more demanding jobs.

Earn money from completed projects and reinvest it into your company by purchasing new vehicles, tools, and attachments to take on even more demanding jobs. Expanding Your Empire: Start with a humble business and grow into a construction tycoon, managing a fleet of vehicles and expanding your operations to take on larger, more lucrative contracts.

Start with a humble business and grow into a construction tycoon, managing a fleet of vehicles and expanding your operations to take on larger, more lucrative contracts. Play Your Way: With multiple approaches to every challenge, players can choose their own methods and strategies to succeed.

