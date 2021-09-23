Deoxys & Dragapult Revealed For Japan's Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High-Class Decks.

Dragapult has gotten a lot of attention during the current Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG. This Galarian pseudo-Legendary has gotten multiple Black Star Promos; appeared with holo-rare, a V, a VMAX, a Full Art, and a Rainbow Rare in Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash; and appeared in its Shiny form in Shining Fates where it was one of the set's mascots. The Dragapult love is nowhere near slowing down because it's getting another holographic card in Fusion Arts, where it's launching a bunch of Dreepy at you. Fusion Arts will include the entire Dragapult line with cards featuring Dreepy and Drakloak as well as this holographic Dragapult.

Another holo-rare that will appear in Fusion Arts and in all likelihood the English-language Pokémon TCG set Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is Deoxys. Deoxys will appear as pictured above in its Normal Forme. Note that this Deoxys will employ not one, not two, but three Battle Styles. It will be both a Fusion Strike, Rapid Strike, and Single Strike Pokémon in competitive gameplay. Yeesh! I'm a collector rather than a player, but that seems significant.

Fusion Arts arrives in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.