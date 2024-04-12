Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Pac-Man, Video Games | Tagged: Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs Announced

Bandaio Namco have announced Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs, set to be released for PC and consoles in early May.

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs, launching May 9, 2024.

The game introduces Pac-on-Pac battle royale in unique mazes with power-ups.

Features Elimination and Ranked Modes for players of all levels and customization options.

Includes a Friend system for joining matches with friends and spectating their play.

Bandai Namco revealed their latest Pac game on the way as Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs will be coming to PC and consoles this May. This is the ultimate Pac-on-Pac fight as you'll duke it out with other players on unique mazes filled with powers and obstacles to munch others and avoid ghosts to become the last Pac standing. Its basically their version of a battle royale, but featuring the arcade classic as a proving ground. We have the latest trailer and details here, as the game is up for pre-order now with a release date of May 9, 2024.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs captures Pac-Man's insatiable appetite in a game where everything except the maze is edible. In the game, players must eat their way through multiple interconnected mazes to become the Chomp Champ – a.k.a. the last Pac standing at the end of each match. Gain the upper hand on other players or turn the tables against Ghosts by utilizing a variety of Power Items which give Pac-Man shields, enhanced speed, and more. Players can also sabotage their competition by using Power Items that help the Ghosts. Not only will they be able to chomp through Pac-Man's regular diet of dots and fruit, but they can also chomp through other players' Pacs in true competitive head-to-head competition.

Ready to welcome players of varying skill levels, game modes include Elimination Mode with arcade-style action where players of any rank can compete and earn Tokens to redeem on customization items, and Ranked Mode, where players battle against similarly skilled opponents from around the world and gain Rank XP earning their place on the leaderboards. With 63 other players per match, bling is the way to stand out in the crowd; players can customize their Pac with a variety of body, head, and face cosmetics. Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs includes a Friend system that lets players drop into the same match with friends, track progress, and spectate the action when their friends – or foes – are playing the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!