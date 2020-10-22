Destiny 2: Beyond Light Gets A Brand New Lore Trailer

Bungie has released a new trailer this week for Destiny 2: Beyond Light as they explore more of the characters and the lore. As if the caverns of snow and ice and the baren frozen wastelands weren't a big enough tip-off that there's danger in every direction, this latest trailer will enhance that problem tenfold as you find out that darkness is around every corner and it's looking to kill you. This trailer does an amazing job of getting parts of the story across to longtime Destiny fans as it explores a little bit of the lore and pushes the story ahead, but it doesn't give away everything as you'll have to dive in to figure out what you're truly in for. You can enjoy the latest trailer for the expansion below along with a little bit of an intro description for it as the content will be released on November 10th, 2020.

The latest update from on Bungie's upcoming Destiny 2 chapter, Beyond Light, visits some familiar faces. With the Darkness pressing in, characters from the past come forward as new threats emerge. The Exo Stranger makes her first appearance since the fall of the Black Garden. Eramis seeks the Darkness to return her people to glory. Variks comes with a warning for Guardians, always the uneasy ally. Eris Morn is pulled closer to Europa, tempted by the knowledge of Stasis. The Drifter has survival as his compass, using his skills as a smooth talker, scavenger and hustler. Distrust is growing even among friends – a divide that will call into question all we know. Is there more to the Darkness than we thought? Be careful, Guardians. You aren't the only ones who seek to use Stasis as a weapon.