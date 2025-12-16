Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny 2: Renegades

Destiny 2 Launches New Dungeon & 2025 Holiday Event

Destiny 2 players have a couple of things to keep themselves busy over the holidays with a new dungeon and a returning holiday event

Article Summary Destiny 2 debuts the Equilibrium dungeon on Venus, featuring a Dungeon Race and Contest Mode for top-tier teams.

Finish the new dungeon on Contest Mode within 48 hours to win the Exotic Heirloom crossbow and exclusive rewards.

The Dawning 2025 event adds Snowball Fight, a new Crucible Ops activity with unique, weapon-free gameplay.

Earn Dawning Engrams and bake cookies with Eva to unlock event-only weapons, cosmetics, and limited-time gear.

Bungie has launched two new additions to Destiny 2, as the game got a new dungeon to explore, as well as a new holiday event to cap off 2025. First off, the Renegades part of the title has been given a new dungeon to explore called Equilibrium, which will keep you busy on Venus with a number of challenges to face together. Meanwhile, The Dawning event has come back for 2025, bringing its own version of holiday cheer for you in space. We have more details about both for you here as they are now live.

Destiny 2: Renegades – Equilibrium

Guardians will join forces with Aunor Mahal to hunt down the acolytes of Dredgen Bael on Venus and face deadly defenses on Imperium ships. Players will fight off Darkness-imbued combatants as they infiltrate the frigate to strike at its seat of power. An official Dungeon Race will take place alongside the dungeon launch, challenging fireteams to complete the activity with Contest Mode enabled. Contest Mode is available for the first 48 hours and is a more difficult challenge that caps players' Power and makes enemies more aggressive. The first verified team to finish the dungeon will receive a customized physical trophy.

Also, all who complete the dungeon on Contest Mode within the first 48 hours will earn a guaranteed drop of the new Exotic Solar Crossbow, Heirloom, and the exclusive Dredgen's Descent emblem. Normal Mode will unlock once a fireteam completes the dungeon on Contest Mode.

The Dawning 2025

This year introduces Dawning: Snowball Fight, a new Crucible Ops activity where Guardians rely solely on snowballs to outplay their rivals without access to weapons and abilities. Eva also brings back her seasonal cookie-baking quest, encouraging Guardians to collect ingredients, craft holiday treats, and exchange them for Dawning-themed rewards throughout the system. T he Dawning enters the Event Home for the first time, offering a new reward track with an exclusive shader, ship, emblem, Ghost shell, and more. Dawning Engrams earned from Portal activities or by trading Dawning Spirit with Eva can be used to obtain event-exclusive weapons, including:

Fimbulwinter Stitch : Precision Frame Arc Sidearm

: Precision Frame Arc Sidearm Mistral Rift: Adaptive Frame Void Linear Fusion Rifle

Adaptive Frame Void Linear Fusion Rifle Permafrost: Wave-Frame Stasis Grenade Launcher

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!