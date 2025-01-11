Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny 2: Revenant Act III

Destiny 2: Revenant Act III Has Launched This Week

Destiny 2: Revenant Act III has been launched this week, bringing with it new story content, a new Exotic mission, and new rewards

Article Summary Destiny 2: Revenant Act III introduces the Exotic Mission, Kell's Fall, and Slayer's Fang Shotgun.

Engage in haunting melodies and battle undead Scorn in Fikrul's hideout for new rewards.

Physical collectors can acquire the Slayer's Fang Exotic Armory Collection from the Bungie Store.

New weapons and mods enhance Stasis and Void builds before Heresy launches on February 4.

Bungie has finally released the final piece of the Revenant story for Destiny 2, as Act III brings with it multiple new additions to close out this run. The crux of this final act is that the Guardians will jump into an all-new Exotic Mission, Kell's Fall, and obtain the new vampiric-themed Exotic Void slug Shotgun, which has earned the name Slayer's Fang. Those of you who dare take on this new story will enter Fikrul's hideout and take on the notorious undead Scorn, as you will be tasked with playing some "haunting melodies." We have more details about the act for you below, and the latest trailer showing the content above, as it is now live in the game.

Destiny 2: Revenant Act III

Dive into the world of Destiny 2 to explore the mysteries of the solar system and experience responsive first-person shooter combat. Unlock powerful elemental abilities and collect unique gear to customize your Guardian's look and playstyle. Enjoy Destiny 2's cinematic story, challenging co-op missions, and a variety of PvP modes alone or with friends.

Physical collectors and fans of the Slayer's Fang Exotic Shotgun design can look forward to the new Exotic Armory Collection: Slayer's Fang display. Players who complete Kell's Fall and obtain Slayer's Fang in game by May 5, 2025, at 9:59 AM PDT will earn the Bungie Rewards offer to purchase this Exotic Weapon display from the Bungie Store for a limited time. Act III of Revenant also introduces two new Legendary weapons, Red Tape, a Stasis Scout Rifle, and Heretic's Fervor, a Stasis Rocket Launcher. Also, five new artifact mods are added to the pool to enhance Void builds, boost grenade efficiency, and more. Players can jump into Act III of Destiny 2: Revenant today and catch up on the full story of Revenant before Heresy launches on February 4.

