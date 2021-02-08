Destiny 2 Starts Season Of The Chosen On February 9th

This Tuesday, February 9th, Bungie will launch a new event into Destiny 2 as they kick off the Season Of The Chosen. What is technically Season 13 of the game for players will officially kick off this week and run all the way until May 11th. Players will have the chance to enjoy new Strikes, earn new gear along the way, get opportunities to fight for their honor in the seasonal Battlegrounds events, and take up the Hammer of Proving against the Cabal. This season looks like it is starting a slow move to help define what the recent expansion to the game has to offer while keeping a lot of what fans are familiar with. You can read more and check out the trailer for it here.

With the Pyramids and Xivu Arath destabilizing the system, Empress Caiatl, leader of the Cabal and daughter of Calus, seeks an alliance. But when she demands more than Zavala can offer, negotiations collapse, and Guardians must become the tip of the spear that strikes at her growing war council. In Season 13, Guardians will jump into the Battlegrounds, a three-player matchmade activity where they will engage in ritual combat against Caiatl's chosen warriors. At the start of Season 13, the Devil's Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strikes will return from the original Destiny. Later in the season the new Proving Grounds strike will unlock, pitting humanity's champions against the Cabal's best to determine the fate of the Last City. New gear abounds in Season 13! Season Pass owners instantly unlock the new Seasonal Praefectus Armor Set and Exotic bow, Ticuu's Divination, which charges multiple Solar arrows that can track several targets at once. Additionally, over 25 Exotic, Legendary, and ritual weapons will be available to collect.