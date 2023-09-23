Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny

Destiny 2 Unveils More About New Major Expansion, The Final Shape

Bungie has revealed new pieces to what will make up the content for Destiny 2's new expansion, The Final Shape, exploring new Supers.

Bungie took time this week to reveal a couple of new aspects to the next expansion to come to Destiny 2, as we learn a little more about The Final Shape. Specifically, we learned that they will add three new Light subclass Supers and Aspects, each of them empowering Guardians with extra abilities to withstand the new battle against the Witness. Along with the information we have below, they have released three new videos featuring playtest footage to show off the work-in-progress glimpse of how the new Supers will play in both PvE and PvP. Enjoy the content below as the expansion will be released on February 27, 2024.

"Guardians will unlock these new Supers and Aspects through the course of The Final Shape campaign, adding more options for buildcrafting and teamwork for the finale of the Light and Darkness saga."

The New Destiny 2 Supers

Titan (Void): Twilight Arsenal Throw three Void axes that pull enemies in and explode, dealing heavy damage and weakening anything left standing. Thrown axes can be picked up and wielded by the Titan and their fireteam as melee weapons.

Hunter (Arc): Storm's Edge Hurl an Arc dagger that teleports the Hunter forward, where they perform a deadly whirlwind strike as they materialize for massive damage. This can be executed three times per Super charge, allowing the Hunter to traverse vast distance and devastate enemies in their wake.

Warlock (Solar): Song of Flame Warlocks become radiant, overcharge their melee ability, and their grenade becomes a sentient Spirit of Flame that seeks out nearby enemies and explodes. Allies gain increased ability regeneration and damage resistance, with scorch applied to their Solar and Kinetic weapons.



The New Aspects

Titan (Void): Unbreakable Consume a grenade to create a shield that blocks incoming damage and absorbs attacks, which then can be released to deal massive damage.

Hunter (Arc): Ascension While airborne, Hunters can consume their class ability and propel themselves upwards to damage and jolt nearby enemies, while also amplifying their fireteam.

Warlock (Solar): Hellion Warlocks can activate their class ability to summon a Solar Soul that launches flaming mortars at distant foes, setting them ablaze.



