Destiny Child Will Shut Down Its Servers This September

Those of you who enjoy playing Destiny Child on mobile won't have much time left to enjoy it, as the servers will come down in a few months.

Shift Up and NextFloor confirmed this past week that they will officially shut down the servers for the mobile game Destiny Child in September. The company published a Developer's Note back on July 20th, letting people know that the official end date for the game will be September 21st, 2023. No specific reason was given for the decision; it's not like the game was doing poorly or failing to deliver. But according to the notes, the team "decided that it is no longer possible to provide a sustainable game service of good quality." We have notes from he post below of all the final additions they will give players before shutting it down for good.

Final Destiny Child Events

For the rest of the period, we will give you in-game goods as a gift through your mailbox to make every day you spend in Destiny Child even a little more enjoyable.

Crystal x 30,000

Stamina x 3,000

Gold x 1,000,000

Premium Puppet Summon Ticket x 3 will be sent to the mailbox every day, and in addition to this, Blood Jam, child selection box, child skin selection box, child hot spring skin selection box, and puppet summon ticket will be additionally paid through events. We are preparing a content reproduction event of memories. As a time to bring back precious memories, we would like to reprint the events that have been loved by you among the contents that have been presented so far and deliver them through the August 17th update.

Memorial Update

It is too sad to let go of the precious memories made with you over the past six years, so we are developing a memorial update that allows you to meet the candidates' characters even after the service ends. After the memorial update, you will be able to run the game even after the service ends, and you will be able to continue to enjoy the story and the characters you have been with. Further details will be provided in a separate notice.

​ Destiny Child Memorial Concert

We are preparing an event where you can look back on your journey through live performances by holding online concerts through various channels. In addition, for the rest of the period, we are thinking about various ways to repay your love as long as we can. Details on this will also be announced sequentially.

